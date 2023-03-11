Barcelona set to miss out on attacking target as financial complications arise

Although Barcelona continue to suffer from financial issues, club officials are still looking to sign players in the upcoming transfer window as they seek reinforcements for Xavi Hernandez’s first team squad.

Joan Laporta confirmed Barca’s intention to sign a forward when he spoke to the media on Tuesday. With the club having sold Memphis Depay to Atletico Madrid in January, a replacement will be required ahead of next season.

One of the names that has been linked in recent weeks in Marcus Thuram. The Frenchman is out of contract at Borussia Monchengladbach this summer, and he is expected to leave. With it being a free transfer, Barcelona have been interested, but MD report that the La Liga leaders will miss out on signing him.

With the likes of Bayern Munich also interested in Thuram, Barcelona will not be able to compete with the German champions in terms of offering a financial package to the player due to their precarious situation.

Atletico Madrid have also been registered with an interest, and Barca’s decision will give them a boost as they look to sign the 25-year-old this summer.

Barcelona will instead focus on other targets as they look to improve their squad ahead of next season, with one of their alternatives likely to be Vitor Roque.