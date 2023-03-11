Barcelona change Manchester City transfer target

Barcelona remain interested in signing at least one Manchester City player this summer.

La Blaugrana are set to be restricted once again in the transfer market, despite improving their financial operations in the last 12 months.

That is likely to mean another flood of free transfers despite their previous interest in City star Bernardo Silva.

Barcelona were linked with a move for Silva at the start of the 2022/23 campaign, but they were unwilling to meet City’s €80m asking price.

As per reports from Mundo Deportivo, an offer for Silva appears to be ‘impossible’, and Barcelona will revive their previous links with his clubmate Ilkay Gundogan as an alternative.

Gundogan has played a crucial role in City’s success in recent seasons, as the matchwinner in last season’s final day Premier League title victory, but he is out of contract in June.

City are open to offering the German international a 12 month renewal at the Etihad Stadium. but Barcelona will match that, and try to secure the veteran midfielder.