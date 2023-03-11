Barcelona hoping to rectify contract situation of first team player

Several exits are expected this summer at Barcelona, as club officials look to improve their financial standing. La Liga state that the Blaugrana must reduce its wage bill by €200m before the start of next season.

Despite this, Barcelona are looking to keep most of Xavi Hernandez’s first team squad together, even those that are not regular starters. One player that falls into this category is Inaki Pena.

The 24-year-old has played understudy to Marc-Andre Ter Stegen this season, and club officials see him as an excellent backup to the German international. However, Pena has been left frustrated by his situation, and reports suggest that he could look to leave this summer in search of regular first team football.

Barcelona are hopeful of turning around Pena’s mindset, and MD report that they want him to remain for at least one more season.

However, with no realistic opportunity of regular first team football while Ter Stegen is at the club, Pena may opt to search for a new opportunity as he looks to kickstart his career away from Barcelona.

Image via Cordon Press