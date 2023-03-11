Axel Witsel triggers Atletico Madrid renewal

Atletico Madrid star Axel Witsel is set to activate his one year contract extension clause at the club.

Witsel joined Los Roiblancos on a free transfer at the start of 2022/23 after his departure from Bundesliga side Borussia Dortmund.

The 34-year-old agreed a 12 month contract on his arrival in Madrid, with the option to extend his deal, if he started or played over 45 minutes in 25 La Liga matches.

Witsel has played a key role for Diego Simeone in his debut campaign in Spanish football, with 15 league starts, covering in defence and midfield.

Atletico are happy to activate the clause, which comes into effect next week, with the versatile Belgian expected to retain his starting role in their Monday night trip to Girona.

Simeone’s charges head to Catalonia looking to strengthen their grip on a top four spot this season, with Girona strongly placed in mid table, ahead of the end of season run-in.