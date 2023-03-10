WATCH: Gerard Pique goes viral after bizarre behaviour with Frenke de Jong’s fiancee Mikky Kiemeny

Gerard Pique has taken a beating in the press since his split with Shakira, and he continues to be dragged through the media. A video of him refusing to allow Frenkie de Jong to sit next to his partner Mikky Kiemeny has gone viral.

The former Barcelona defender has been in the news for his relationship with RFEF President Luis Rubiales, a very public spat with Shakira that has been trhough a number of chapters, and finally for football reasons, after he retired mid-season.

This latest incident concerns a video from 2019, where at a sporting event he appears to ignore de Jong and Kiemeny. The Dutch couple ask Pique if they can sit together, with Pique switching seats to the row above, at which point Pique blanks both of them to the exasperation of both.

Gerard Pique has taken a beating in the press over the last 12 months, and this video of him refusing to switch seats with Frenkie de Jong will not help his public image.pic.twitter.com/NqSqnE7bOO — Football España (@footballespana_) March 10, 2023

Perhaps Pique was keen to sit with Sergio Busquets to his left, or keep the players together, but his method of doing so certainly doesn’t come across well.