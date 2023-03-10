Tottenham Hotspur linked with former Spain and Barcelona coach as pressure on Antonio Conte rises

Tottenham Hotspur look as if they will be on the hunt for a new manager this summer, with things taking under Antonio Conte. The Italian is out of contract in the summer, and Spurs’ Champions League elimination by Milan, paired with the prospect of missing out on the top four, may result in a separation in the summer.

According to The Athletic (via MD), former Barcelona and Spain manager Luis Enrique Martinez is their top target. Despite La Roja’s shock exit to Morocco in the World Cup, it has not hurt Luis Enrique’s stock much, who does have two La Liga titles, two Copas del Rey, and a Champions League on his CV.

Alongside him are Napoli coach Luciano Spalletti, Ruben Amorim of Sporting CP and Oliver Glasner of Europa League winners Eintracht Frankfurt.

The main question will be whether the Asturian manager will be keen to take the job. He has been linked with Atletico Madrid should Diego Simeone leave, and will likely want Champions League football next season. Equally Luis Enrique is a strong character who likes to do things his own way, which might clash with the control that Daniel Levy has at Spurs.