Three Barcelona players facing uncertain futures with moving parts to dictate decisions

Barcelona are facing another summer with more questions than answers as they look to strengthen on a shoestring budget, and continue their renewal of the squad from the recruitment under Josep Maria Bartomeu. Relevo have detailed three of those cases.

It has led to a number of loan deals as a result, as the Blaugrana kick some of their issues down the line. One of those was Clement Lenglet, who was loaned to Tottenham as surplus to requirements. Lenglet has been solid if not spectacular for Antonio Conte, and it was assumed that he would remain in London this summer. However with speculation growing that Conte may depart too, Barcelona are unsure whether they will have to look for an exit for him this summer or not.

Meanwhile Sergino Dest has been disappointing in Milan, and will not be retained by the Rossoneri. His next destination is unclear, but the Blaugrana are certain that he will not continue at Camp Nou. Despite not having any natural options at right-back, Xavi Hernandez wanted to shift Dest last summer, and he will be forced to look for an exit before preseason again.

The situation of Nico Gonzalez could go any which way. The Spanish midfielder has been injured since December, after a mixed start. He is set to return to action in April after a broken metatarsal.

If Sergio Busquets renews his deal, then he will struggle to remain in the Barcelona squad next season. However if their captain does depart, he has the chance to win himself a place as at least an alternative at the position, depending on his form at Los Che.

Valencia are battling hard for relegation, and it is a far from ideal situation to return from injury to, let alone take developmental steps. Yet if he can prove his talent, then Barcelona are willing to give him a shot next season.