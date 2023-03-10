Thomas Muller – ‘Things always go well against Messi; Cristiano Ronaldo was our problem’

The comparisons between Lionel Messi and Cristiano Ronaldo, regardless seemingly of what happens on the pitch, will always be present. Bayern Munich forward Thomas Muller, rarely shy of debate, has waded into the middle of the two fanbases.

Muller captained Bayern to a 3-0 aggregate victory over Messi’s Paris Saint-Germain this week. After the match, he admitted that he enjoyed playing against the Argentine.

“Against Messi, things always go well at all levels in terms of results. At club level, Cristiano Ronaldo was our problem when he was at Real Madrid.”

However Muller cited the historic victories over Messi rather than Bayern’s favourable record against Messi – the two were also on opposite sides of the 2014 World Cup final too.

“Naturally I know my statistics in matches against Messi. Before a match like tomorrow’s, they always talk about these things. There is the 2-8 against Barcelona, ​​but I think that more important than that was the 7-0 overall in our favour in the 2013 semi-final.”

Neither was he being dismissive of Messi though. Cadena SER carried his words.

“I have the greatest respect for Messi’s performance in the World Cup.”

Messi has a decision to make on how he approaches the closing stages of his career in Europe. Out of contract with Paris Saint-Germain this summer, he can choose to exit to Major League Soccer or the Middle East like Cristiano Ronaldo, or pursue one final Champions League trophy in Europe.