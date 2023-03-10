Rodrigo Riquelme sets out Atletico Madrid plan for 2023/24

Rodrigo Riquelme is determined to seize his first team chance back at Atletico Madrid next season.

The 22-year-old remains highly rated in the Spanish capital, after emerging as an exciting prospect through the Los Rojiblancos youth ranks, before making his La Liga debut in September 2019.

However, he was unable to force himself into a regular squad spot for Diego Simeone, before opting for loan moves at Bournemouth and Mirandes, before returning to Spain last summer.

Despite agreeing a loan move to Girona at the start of the campaign, the club have consistently shown their faith in Riquelme, with his current contract at the Estadio Metropolitano running until 2028.

On the back of four league goals from 17 top-flight starts in 2022/23 in Catalonia, the Madrid native believes he is ready for a role on his return to Madrid in June, with Simeone potentially open to including him.

“The conversation I had with Simeone (before I left for Girona) was very positive. He gave his version, and I trust him, I let myself be guided by his opinion”, as per quotes from Mundo Deportivo.

“Maybe I wasn’t 100% mature enough to be at the club, and now, with the good step of coming to Girona, I think the decision was the right one.

🎙️| Rodrigo Riquelme: “The conversation I had with Simeone [before I left for Girona] was very positive. He gave me his version, and as I trust him, I let myself be guided by his opinion.” @mundodeportivo — Atletico Universe (@atletiuniverse) March 10, 2023

“Atleti counting on me for next season? Now I see myself ready to play for Atletico.”

Riquelme will face his parent club for the second time this season, as Atletico go to Girona on Monday night, with Spain U21 international scoring against them in Girona’s 2-1 loss in Madrid back in October.