Real Madrid sweating over Jude Bellingham numbers despite optimism over deal

Real Madrid seem to be taking all of the right steps to convince Jude Bellingham to join them. Perhaps the trickier part of the negotiation will be to work out how to afford him.

As per Relevo, Los Blancos are somewhat optimistic about securing the 19-year-old’s signature. Recent details of Bellingham’s desire to play for Real Madrid and the fact his idol is Zinedine Zidane is giving Los Blancos plenty of hope that they can persuade Bellingham that the Santiago Bernabeu is the place for him.

However there is also the battle with Manchester City and Liverpool. Both sides will be able to outbid Real Madrid financially, but what they had not counted on was Borussia Dortmund raising the cost.

In their attempts to renew Bellingham’s deal, die Schwarzgelben are willing to give him €15m per year to stay. Real Madrid had not anticipated paying him so much, and if they have to increase Dortmund’s offer, it would put him amongst their top earners.

The probability is that Los Blancos would be able to meet Bellingham’s demands if they wanted to, although they will no doubt set limits for their negotiations. It may impact them elsewhere though, as Florentino Perez might decide to make cuts in other areas to facilitate a deal.