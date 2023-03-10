Real Betis fans arrested following Manchester United clash

Four Real Betis fans were arrested on charges relating to public order offences during their 4-1 Europa League defeat at Manchester United.

Manuel Pellegrini’s side face an uphill battle to reach the quarter finals, after struggling against a rampant United side at Old Trafford, with the second leg in Andalucia scheduled for March 16.

Alongside the disappointment of the defeat, Greater Manchester Police (GMP) confirmed the arrests in a post-match statement, following ugly scenes in the away end.

#STATEMENT | GMP are working with the Spanish authorities and two participating clubs after crowd trouble at the Manchester United vs. Real Betis Europa League match yesterday evening. An officer was injured and four arrests have been made. Read more ➡️ https://t.co/QeZnahKyca pic.twitter.com/LK06Ueq6b8 — Greater Manchester Police (@gmpolice) March 10, 2023

The police update referred to fans throwing missiles and flares into a section of the stadium housing home fans, with multiple injuries recorded.

Visiting supporters were also arrested in relation to charges of ‘violent disorder, assault, possession of a flare inside the stadium and possession of a controlled drug’.

GMP confirmed they are working with Real Betis and Spanish Police, to identify individuals involved in the incidents, with banning orders expected for the return fixture, and future UEFA matches.