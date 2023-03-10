Gerard Pique issued subpoena for Spanish Supercup contracts with RFEF

It seems rarely a day goes by without the Spanish legal system dealing with high-profile football cases currently. After the revelations of El Caso Negreira, the suspicion over Gerard Pique’s relationship with the Royal Spanish Football Federation (RFEF) President Luis Rubiales has slipped to the back of many minds.

Last summer it was revealed that Gerard Pique’s company Kosmos made millions off the deal to host the Spanish Supercup in Saudi Arabia, with a number of conversations between Pique and Rubiales being revealed. Pique also asked Rubiales for favours, which led to an investigation into the matter for ‘disloyal administration and corruption between businesses.

As part of that investigation, Pique has been issued a subpoena for the contracts signed between Kosmos and RFEF. He has 10 days to provide them to the court, as per Cadena Cope.

It appears the legal proceedings still have some way to run, and it is unlikely that it will be resolved in the near future. Both Pique and Rubiales maintain that it was all above board. Given Pique’s strong association with Barcelona, combined with El Caso Negreira, regardless of the results of either case, the public image of the Catalan side is being denigrated repeatedly.