Four Barcelona players at risk of suspension for crucial Real Madrid clash

Barcelona will already be without one of their key players for El Clasico next week, and up to four more are in danger of missing it if they see a yellow card this weekend.

Ousmane Dembele was ruled out of action until after the March international break yesterday, as Barcelona manage his recovery cautiously.

Otherwise Xavi Hernandez should have a fully fit squad to face Real Madrid, should Pedri be declared fit as is hoped. Yet the Barcelona coach may find his plans altered this weekend.

Taking on Athletic Club on Sunday night, Franck Kessie, Ferran Torres and Raphinha are all just one booking from suspension, as per Sport. All are likely to play a significant role, and probably start against Los Leones. In games that are always hard-fought and physical, it could be something of a challenge to avoid those yellows.

It is something that may factor into Xavi’s mind, ahead of selecting his side. While he should be able to ask his forwards to remain composed, yellow cards are an occupational hazard in the role of Kessie and Busquets. Xavi has emphasized how his team must make tactical fouls over the last 12 months, something the pair would not be able to do.

Image via EFE/EPA/MARTIN DIVISEK