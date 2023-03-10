Fede Valverde: They would have to kill me to force Real Madrid exit

Real Madrid star Fede Valverde offered a typically feisty response when asked about his commitment to the club.

Valverde has developed into a world class midfielder in the last two seasons, following his 2018 move from Penarol to Madrid.

The Uruguayan international has won an army of supporters in the Los Blancos fanbase, with his all action displays in multiple positions, including the addition of key goals this season.

Carlo Ancelotti in September: "I have told Fede Valverde that if he didn’t score at least 10 goals this season… I will tear up my coaching license and leave!". ⚪️ #RealMadrid October 15, 5 goals scored. 👀🇺🇾 pic.twitter.com/HWZ1IEN2Zf — Fabrizio Romano (@FabrizioRomano) October 16, 2022

The 24-year-old looks set to play a vital role in the Real Madrid midfield for the next decade, despite the arrivals of French duo Eduardo Camavinga and Aurelien Tchouameni.

Valverde was asked about his feeling towards Real Madrid, as part of the filming for Apple TV’s upcoming club documentary ‘Real Madrid: Hasta del final’, which focuses on their La Liga and Champions League double win last season.

“To get me out of Real Madrid, they are going to have to kill me!” he said.

The clip forms part of the wider programme, which offers an inside view on Carlo Ancelotti’s squad, as they stormed to the La Liga title, and overcame Liverpool in the Champions League final in Paris.