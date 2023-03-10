Christophe Galtier offers Kylian Mbappe transfer update

Paris Saint-Germain head coach Christophe Galtier has insisted Kylian Mbappe is unmoved over his future at the club.

PSG suffered a fifth Champions League last 16 exit in the last seven seasons, as Mbappe and co were dumped out by old foes Bayern Munich, leading to renewed speculation over the Frenchman’s next move.

Despite his decision to reject a move to Real Madrid last summer, his subsequent contract extension in Paris is based on a clause which needs to be activated by June, to extend his deal on to 2025.

Mbappe stated after the game that he is calm over the the situation, with his focus on winning Ligue 1 with PSG, but with the suggestion of a change in the summer.

However, despite the rumours, under pressure Galtier claimed he will not be changing his approach to Mbappe, with the former Nice boss potentially facing the sack in the coming months.

“I don’t have to convince Kylian Mbappe. Any player would have said the same after a elimination against Bayern”, as per reports from Diario AS.

“Kylian is a Paris Saint-Germain player, he shows it in every game, and has great determination to succeed and take the club to the highest possible level.”

The futures of Lionel Messi and Sergio Ramos is also up for review, with the veteran pair out of contract in June, and no current progress in extension talks.