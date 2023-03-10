Carlo Ancelotti not concerned by uncertainty over future – ‘sooner or later the quality will show itself’

Real Madrid coach Carlo Ancelotti had little concern for the rumours that his job security, despite growing speculation that Florentino Perez will split with the Italian at the end of the season.

Ancelotti remarked that ‘it happens every season’ that there are doubts, and certainly at Real Madrid, rarely does a campaign pass by without a manager coming under fire.

Speaking first about the tactical balance he said he desired last Sunday against Real Betis, Ancelotti told the press that even if the forwards were not scoring, they would get it right eventually.

“The most important thing is the defensive part: a collective commitment, work… and in the last few games we have done better. The quality is there, but there may be moments that you don’t see. That the forwards don’t score… but sooner or later the quality will show itself.”

Of course a large part of that has been the drop-off from Karim Benzema from last season to this one. Ancelotti confirmed he would miss their clash with Espanyol on Saturday.

Asked whether he felt the criticism and the doubts about his future reminded him of his previous spell, when he was sacked in his second season, Ancelotti responded that this was the norm.

“I don’t have to go back to 2015, it always happens that there are moments that are more difficult than normal. Criticism comes when things go wrong. Last year after Barcelona, ​​before at Everton… It’s my job. I don’t have to go back because every year it happens… and I don’t hear the soft rain, and when I do, I put up my umbrella.”

If there is one quality that has served Ancelotti well in Madrid, it is his composure and ability to take the drama out of his job. That tranquility lends even the noisiest of clubs some space to work, although a bad week against Liverpool and Barcelona would give birth to a thunderstorm in the Spanish capital.