Carlo Ancelotti confirms Karim Benzema return against Liverpool

Real Madrid boss Carlo Ancelotti has offered an early hint at his Champions League plan against Liverpool next week.

Los Blancos produced an incredible display at Anfield last month, thrashing Jurgen Klopp’s side 5-2 on Merseyside, in a rerun of the 2022 Paris final.

However, ahead of a busy schedule of games in the coming weeks, including two trips to Barcelona, either side of the international break, Ancelotti is opting for caution.

The veteran Italian coach confirmed captain Karim Benzema will miss the weekend La Liga clash with Espanyol due to an ankle problem, but he will return against Liverpool.

“He has had a blow to his ankle and it’s swollen. He started individual training today and will be available for the game against Liverpool”, as per reports from Marca.

The move to take Benzema out of the firing line against Espanyol follows the pattern of Ancelotti managing his game time this season.

The experienced striker has struggled with persistent minor injuries in 2023, with Ancelotti reserving him for key games, as his brace at Anfield demonstrated.