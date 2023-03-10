Atletico Madrid face competition in Roberto Firmino transfer race

Atletico Madrid’s chances of securing a summer deal for Liverpool star Roberto Firmino could be impacted by global interest in the Brazilian.

Los Rojiblancos have been linked with a potential free transfer swoop for the veteran striker, if Joao Felix moves on ahead of the 2023/24 season.

Diego Simeone is ready to let Felix join Chelsea on a permanent deal, at the end of the current campaign, with the Blues impressed by his start to life at Stamford Bridge.

If Felix leaves the Spanish capital, Simeone will be in the market for a replacement, with Firmino offering an experienced option.

Liverpool boss Jurgen Klopp has admitted his frustration in trying to retain fans favourite Firmino, on a 12 month extension at Anfield, with the former Hoffenheim star looking for a greater first team role.

However, as per Ben Jacobs’ transfer column with Caught Offside, Atletico are not the only team interested in Firmino, with offers expected from the MLS, and potentially Cristiano Ronaldo’s Al Nassr.