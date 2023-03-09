Zinedine Zidane’s managerial return “edging closer” after PSG’s Champions League exit

Paris Saint-Germain will once again end the season without getting their hands on the Champions League, after being knocked out by Bayern Munich in the last 16.

The French champions were defeated 3-0 on aggregate by their German counterparts, which has signalled yet another disappointing European campaign.

Speculation over the future of head coach Christophe Galtier has heightened since the full time whistle, and Relevo report that discussions are expected in the coming days among the PSG hierarchy over his future.

Should Galtier be relieved of his duties, it could allow Zinedine Zidane to return to management. The former Real Madrid head coach has been linked with the job in the past, and Marca speculate that Zizou will be in the running if the position becomes available.

Zidane has been out of work since leaving Real Madrid for a second time in 2021. He has been rumoured with a possible return to Los Blancos should Carlo Ancelotti leave at the end of this season.

As such, the Frenchman is not expected to be short on offers in the coming months, as he plans his return to football management.