Sergio Busquets anticipating imminent contract offer from Barcelona after Joan Laporta admission

Barcelona president Joan Laporta outlined the club’s plans for the upcoming transfer window on Tuesday, as the Blaugrana look set for a busy summer.

A forward will be prioritised, as will a right back and central defender. However, the club’s financial situation will dictate how active they can be in the window. At present, there are no plans to add midfield reinforcements.

One of the reasons for this is that Barca expect to renew Sergio Busquets’ contract. The 34-year-old is out of contract this summer, and there have been rumours in the past that he could leave. However, club officials appear to be confident that he will sign on.

According to MD, Busquets is anticipating a contract offer from Barcelona in the coming days. He reportedly wants to resolve his future as soon as possible, but a date has yet to be set by the club for talks.

If Barcelona are not prioritising the signing of a midfielder this summer, securing Busquets’ renewal is of paramount importance. However, it remains to be seen how much their financial problems will affect negotiations.