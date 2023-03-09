Second Barcelona star ruled out of Athletic Club clash with attacking options thin on the ground

Barcelona will have to hope that one of their under fire forwards can step up in order to secure a win away against Athletic Club this Sunday, after it was reported that Pedri will miss the trip to Bilbao.

Sport say that Pedri will not even travel to the Basque country, as he recovers from his calf strain suffered against Manchester United. It was thought he could play a role against Athletic Club, but he will now have to set his sights on Real Madrid on the 19th of March. He is predicted to be fit for that crucial fixture at Camp Nou.

The Blaugrana are already without Ousmane Dembele, but could have Robert Lewandowski back from injury. Even the Polish marksman has come in for criticism of late for his form, while Raphinha, Ferran Torres and Ansu Fati have all flattered to deceive this season, although the Brazilian has been better over the last month.