Real Madrid star to present major headache for Florentino Perez with contract decision

Real Madrid will seek to continue the restructuring of their squad in the coming summer, as they look to move on from their aging golden generation. However that requires money to be raised and exits – perhaps the departure the club were most desiring looks unlikely to come to pass.

According to The Athletic, Eden Hazard wants to see out his contract until the end, expiring in 2024. The Belgian forward is at home in Madrid and his family are settled, with his son currently in the Real Madrid academy. The only exit route he would consider is one involving a move to Major League Soccer in the United States of America.

Their information goes on to say that Hazard is disappointed with manager Carlo Ancelotti. After the Italian spent the summer saying Hazard would have opportunities, he has seen just 298 minutes of action, the second-lowest in the squad. He has not appeared in two months to date.

His relationship with his colleagues remains good, with his jovial personality well-regarded in the dressing room.

This represents a major obstacle for Real Madrid. They had hoped to release themselves of the enormously lucrative wages Hazard has. Equally, they would have keen to ammortise his transfer, having got very little back for their €119m. In terms of recruitment for the summer, it could harm their ability to bring in other stars.