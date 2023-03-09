Real Madrid star sets contract demands as negotiations reach an impasse

There could be several outgoings at Real Madrid this summer, as Florentino Perez looks to move on the “deadwood” in Carlo Ancelotti’s first team.

No less than six players could be let go at the end of the season, and others may join them as several first team players see their contract expire in June. One of which is Nacho Fernandez, who is one of Real Madrid’s longest serving players.

The 33-year-old joined the club’s academy in 2001, and made his first team debut ten years later. Ever since, he has been an integral part of Los Blancos, despite having rarely been considered as a regular starter.

This season, Nacho has played more than usual, largely due to an increased number of injuries in the Real Madrid defence. He’s played all across the back four, and has impressed on the whole. He wants to sign a new contract, but club officials are not meeting his demands, as per Sport.

Nacho wants to sign a two-year extension at Real Madrid, but he has only been offered a one-year deal so far. Should he not get his wish, Los Blancos could be set to lose an important first team player.