Real Madrid star back in training after injury layoff – expected to return for Liverpool clash

Real Madrid’s first team squad has had various injury issues at various times throughout the season. Carlo Ancelotti’s defence has been hit hardest, with several players having been missing across the campaign so far.

Ferland Mendy is one player that has had problems. The Frenchman suffered a hamstring injury against Atletico Madrid in their Copa del Rey quarter-final at the end of January. He was expected to be out until April, but he has returned to Real Madrid training this week.

Cope has confirmed that Mendy will be missing for Saturday’s La Liga fixture against Espanyol. However, he should be available for selection next Wednesday when Real Madrid take on Liverpool in their Champions League last 16 second leg at the Santiago Bernabeu.

Real Madrid officials will be pleased to see Mendy return. The 27-year-old has played well for the most part this season, and is considered to be first choice at left back under Ancelotti.