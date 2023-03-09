Real Madrid set to bring forward Erling Haaland signing plans to this summer

Karim Benzema’s injury issues have caused problems for Real Madrid, who have had to go without their talisman for no less than 12 games already this season.

The 35-year-old is set to miss at least one more this weekend, as he is expected to be absent when Real Madrid host Espanyol in La Liga on Saturday. He is also considered to be a doubt for the second leg of their Champions League last 16 tie against Liverpool four days later.

Real Madrid officials have grown concerned about Benzema’s fitness struggles, and it could force them to consider signing a new striker this summer, one year earlier than originally planned. One of their top targets in the position is Erling Haaland, and The Independent report that Los Blancos are looking to sign him in the upcoming transfer window.

Haaland agent’s Rafaela Pimienta appeared to forebode a move to Real Madrid for the 22-year-old earlier this month and it appears that the club are prepared to make the move this summer.

A move for Haaland is not expected to affect Real Madrid’s pursuit of Jude Bellingham, who played alongside the Norwegian international at Borussia Dortmund for two seasons before the former moved to Manchester City.