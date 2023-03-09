Real Betis

Real Betis legend Joaquin to renew deal for another season depending on one factor

Real Betis captain, leader and legend Joaquin Sanchez is the height of footballing royalty at the Benito Villamarin. The 41-year-old lifted the Copa del Rey last season, 17 years after helping them to win the competition for a first time with the club, and decided to renew his deal for another year. He could be in for another year, depending on a crucial factor.

While Joaquin has certainly seen a reduced role this season, that is not to say he has not been useful for Manuel Pellegrini. He has a goal and an assist in his 17 appearances this season, but has still been a creative force, and a massive boost for the dressing room.

According to Todofichajes, Joaquin will renew his contract for a further year, should Los Verdiblancos finish in the top four this season. Joaquin has played for Betis in the Champions League before in 2005, and like the Copa del Rey, would hang on to repeat that feat.

It is certainly within the realms of possibility. Betis sit 5th in La Liga currently, and are just three points behind Real Sociedad in fourth. Both have the Europa League to contend with, while Villarreal four points back are in the Conference League.

