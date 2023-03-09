Premier League side looking to hijack Barcelona’s plans to sign centre back target this summer

Barcelona president Joan Laporta confirmed Barcelona’s plans for the forthcoming summer transfer window this summer, as they look to improve their squad ahead of next season.

A forward will be targeted, but defensive reinforcements are also a priority. Specifically, a new right back and central defender will be on Barcelona’s list. There is no natural in Xavi Hernandez’s squad for the former.

Jules Kounde has been tasked with filling in at right back, despite his preference to play in the centre of defence. However, another centre back will be targeted anyway, even if Kounde is shifted centrally.

One of Barcelona’s two main targets for centre back is Athletic Club’s Inigo Martinez. The 31-year-old is out of contract this summer, and he is an option for club officials as they look to sign a left sided central defender.

However, Barca’s pursuit will be far from easy. Atletico Madrid are reportedly interested in Martinez, and MD now state that Aston Villa have entered the race. Unai Emery has focused on the Spanish market since taking over at the Premier League side earlier this season, and he looks to be doing the same again this summer.

Martinez would be a cheap option for Barcelona, as they look to improve their financial situation this summer, while also improving their squad ahead of next season.