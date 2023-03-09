Manchester United set to submit €130m offer to Real Madrid this summer for young starlet

Real Madrid’s original transfer plans for summer could be about to change. Previously, it was expected that Florentino Perez would look to make just one big signing, with that likely to be Jude Bellingham.

However, reports have emerged that Real Madrid are looking to sign Erling Haaland this summer as well as Bellingham. With Karim Benzema continuing to have fitness struggles, a move for the Norwegian could be brought forward.

However, with both deals expected to cost well in excess of €100m, outgoings could happen in order to finances their double swoop. According to Fichajes, they could be set to bank €130m for Eduardo Camavinga, who is a summer target for Manchester United.

The 20-year-old has established himself as an important player in Carlo Ancelotti’s first team this season, but Real Madrid officials could decide to sell him this summer if they receive a huge offer from the Premier League giants.

Man Utd’s pursuit of Camavinga could be good news for Barcelona, as it appears that Frenkie De Jong may no longer be a top target for Erik Ten Hag’s side this summer.