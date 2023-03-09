Lionel Messi future up in the air after European exit threatens to cause another revolution at PSG

Paris Saint-Germain are once again picking up the pieces from a disappointing European exit, after Bayern Munich defeated them 3-0 on aggregate. It could mean a serious reshuffling, with consequences running right through the squad.

Following the match, Kylian Mbappe was asked about his future, to which he did not altogether confirm he would be at PSG next season. Just over 12 hours later, Relevo have broken news that CEO Nasser Al-Khelaifi and the hierarchy at PSG will meet to decide the future of Christophe Galtier and Sporting Advisor Luis Campos. Thomas Tuchel will be considered for a potential return to the dugout at the Parc des Prinves.

There seems to be a clear line of thinking coming out of Paris that they will attempt to rebuild the side once again, around Kylian Mbappe.

With Lionel Messi out of contract in the summer, it leaves a question mark over his future. Previously PSG were keen to renew his deal for a further year, but now it remains to be seen if both parties feel would be beneficial – something the choice of manager will no doubt have a large bearing on.

Nigel Reo-Coker: "You have every right to be upset being a PSG fan."@JOYPAULIAN: "Is there a possibility we don't see Messi play in the #UCL again and this might be his last season in Paris?"@Jon_LeGossip: "I think there has to be, PSG have some big decisions to make." pic.twitter.com/VxEST8RIZ8 — House of Champions (@ChampsHouseCBS) March 8, 2023

Speaking after the match, French football journalist Jonathan Johnson remarked that PSG have major questions to answer regarding the future of the Argentine star, saying PSG may be best to move both Sergio Ramos and Messi on.

If Tuchel were appointed, then there would be questions over what kind of role Messi would occupy within his structure. The German tends to prefer a high pressing system, which look difficult to pull off with Neymar Junior, Mbappe and Messi all in the same squad. Inter Miami have previously said they are keen to bring Messi in, and they may feel a little more confident about their chances now.