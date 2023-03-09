Lionel Messi called out for “lack of work ethic” as Cristiano Ronaldo comparison is made

The fallout from Paris Saint-Germain’s Champions League exit to Bayern Munich on Wednesday has continued. The French champions were defeated 3-0 on aggregate in their last 16 tie after a 2-0 loss at the Allianz Arena.

Speculation over the future of head coach Christophe Galtier has heightened as a result of their European exit, while Kylian Mbappe appeared to cast doubt of his own future when he spoke after the match in Munich.

Another player whose future at PSG looks bleak is Lionel Messi. The former Barcelona star’s contract expires at the end of the season, and his time at the club could be over this summer after a two-year stay in Paris.

Messi failed to make an impact over the two legs against Bayern, and he has been called out by former Manchester United defender Patrice Evra for a “lack of effort”. Evra stated that his former Man Utd teammate Cristiano Ronaldo has a much better work ethic, as per MD.

“I want to explain why I choose Ronaldo every time. It’s not because he’s my brother, it’s because I’m in love with his work ethic.

“I feel like with Messi, God just gave him a talent and Cristiano had to work for it. I had the talent, but I had to work for it. If Messi had the same work ethic as Cristiano Ronaldo, he would probably have 15 Ballon d’Or awards.”

Messi will look to end his season at PSG on a high by winning Ligue 1, but his next move is anyone’s guess, although a return to Barcelona is highly unlikely.

Image via EFE