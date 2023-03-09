La Liga President goes after Barcelona and Joan Laporta again – ‘Less victimism and more clarity’

La Liga President Javier Tebas has continued on the offensive against Barcelona, asking his Barcelona counterpart to stop playing the victim. In the wake of El Caso Negreira, Tebas also revealed that they had asked UEFA to look into the matter.

Tebas and Barcelona have clashed over a number of issues since Joan Laporta returned to power, including the Superleague, the La Liga salary limits, the CVC deal and now the Negreira case.

Laporta has accused Tebas of having an agenda against Barcelona, and an obsession with seeing him removed from power.

However Tebas’ latest response has reminded the public that there is still no official word from the club on the case.

“Laporta still has not given any explanations of what happened. What I would say is that there has to be less victimism and more clarity.”

💥 @Tebasjavier, presidente de @LaLiga 🤔 "Laporta sigue sin dar explicaciones. Mi consejo es menos victimismo y más claridad de lo que pasó" 📽️ @ElGolazoDeGol 📻 #PartidazoCOPE pic.twitter.com/P06kKgxywZ — El Partidazo de COPE (@partidazocope) March 8, 2023

Tebas would go on to tell Cadena Cope that regardless of whether there was any influence on the referees or not, the very attempt to do so was enough for punishment.

“Very sad, you have to investigate. You have to know if there was influence or not. Because the influence can be direct or indirect. But it is open to investigation. Only the intention of trying to buy a game or vary the result. Simply acting thinking that you could change the intention of the referees, even a designation can be a crime.”

He then confirmed that it was La Liga who had asked UEFA to look into the matter. Their ability to sanction Barcelona is limited by their statutes, meaning crimes more than three years ago are not punishable.

“As we could not intervene because it was outwith the statute of limitations, we wrote to UEFA, something that other institutions did not do.”

UEFA are not subject to those statutes, and could potentially deprive Barcelona of European football. His final sentence is a thinly veiled shot at the Premier League and Ligue 1, who Tebas feels have not been strict enough with the spending of the likes of Manchester City and Paris Saint-Germain.