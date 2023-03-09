La Liga file complaint over fourth racist incident involving Vinicius Junior since World Cup

Real Madrid player Vinicius Junior was once again the victim of racial abuse on Sunday against Real Betis, and La Liga have now submitted their seventh formal complaint of the season over it.

Vinicius has unjustly been singled out for racial abuse this season by opposition fans, something which has grown in frequency in 2023. Just before the turn of the year, Real Valladolid fans abused him as he was walking around the pitch. That was following by the disgraceful bridge incident perpetrated by Atletico Madrid fans, followed by a third occasion away at Real Mallorca.

Like the incident in Palma de Mallorca, against Real Betis on Sunday footage was captured of a Betis fan calling Vinicius a monkey once again. La Liga have formally denounced this to the ‘Anti-Violence Committee’.

Previously fans have been punished with a one-year ban on attending sporting events and a €4k fine. As these incidents continue, it is worth asking whether larger or wide-ranging punishments should be implemented – clearly these measures are not functioning as a deterrent.