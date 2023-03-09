Kylian Mbappe urged to join Real Madrid “as soon as possible” after PSG’s Champions League exit

Another disappointing European season is a reality for Paris Saint-Germain, after they crashed out of the Champions League on Wednesday after a 3-0 aggregate defeat to Bayern Munich.

After the second leg in Munich, Kylian Mbappe was coy on his future at the French champions, as speculation over a possible move to Real Madrid continues to linger. The 24-year-old only signed a new contract at PSG last season, but he could well be on the move in the near future.

PSG have reported set an asking price of €200m if any club wishes to sign Mbappe, despite rumblings that he could be available on a free transfer next summer.

However, Mbappe is being urged to leave the French capital as soon as possible. Speaking after PSG’s exit on Wednesday, former Liverpool defender Jamie Carragher stated his belief that the forward should leave for the good for the good of his career, as per Sport.

“Mbappe has to leave PSG as soon as possible. They are not close to winning the Champions League and I don’t think they will improve enough next year to be able to win it. The sooner he leaves and goes to Real Madrid, the better it will be for him.”

Florentino Perez remains very interested in bringing Mbappe to Real Madrid, but amid reports that they are pursuing a move for Erling Haaland this summer, it remains to be seen whether both players will be targeted.