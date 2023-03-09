Kylian Mbappe sends chills through Paris with remark on future

French superstar Kylian Mbappe is once again wondering how he can win his first Champions League title, after Paris Saint-Germain were comfortably defeated 3-0 on aggregate by Bayern Munich on Wednesday night. The 24-year-old is yet to taste success in the competition, and it is presumably his priority.

Speaking after the match, Sport carried his comments.

“We are disappointed… Until when? I don’t know, up until now I’m just talking about this season, I don’t care about anything else.”

“We lost against a great team and we have the league and we hope to win it.”

The Parisian side are currently eight points clear of Marseille in second, and are heavy favourites to do so. Despite dominating Ligue 1, both Mbappe and Lionel Messi struggled to get into the game against Bayern.

He was also asked about his future, and did not give a resounding vote of confidence in the PSG project.

“My future? No, the only thing that matters to me is winning the league, this season and then we’ll see.”

While it is hardly a request to leave, it did leave the door open for Mbappe to leave in the summer.

Mbappe is still under contract for a further two years though, and as PSG have shown, they are not afraid to be stubborn in the market to get their own way. It would have to be a mammoth offer or a total breakdown between player and club to force a move this summer.

Image via REUTERS/Angelika Warmuth