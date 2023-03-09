Karim Benzema out of Espanyol tie, a doubt for Liverpool as injury issues continue for Real Madrid

Real Madrid looked as if they were finally getting back towards a healthy squad this week, but they have once again been hit by fitness issues. Star striker Karim Benzema missed training on Wednesday, and after again missing the session on Thursday, is all but ruled out of their match this weekend against Espanyol.

Only Ferland Mendy and David Alaba were unavailable from the beginning of the week, as they continue to ease their way back from muscle injuries.

The 35-year-old French forward has an ankle issue according to Madrid daily Diario AS, described as discomfort. Two days ahead of their meeting at the Santiago Bernabeu with Los Pericos, Benzema did gym work rather than a group training session. The only way he starts against Espanyol is if he feels 100% in tomorrow’s training session. They also point out that it is his seventh injury issue of the campaign.

This latest injury news casts doubt on his availability for their two crucial games next week in the Champions League against Liverpool, and in La Liga against Barcelona. Both could be season-defining for Los Blancos, and there is no doubt they look considerably more blunt without him.