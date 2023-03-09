Frenkie De Jong confirms Barcelona intentions amid Manchester United interest

In his fourth season at Barcelona, Frenkie De Jong has arguably reached this best performance levels since his move from Ajax in 2019.

The Dutchman has been an integral part of Xavi Hernandez’s side that has excelled domestically, with a treble on the cards as they sit pretty in La Liga and the Copa del Rey. Speaking to RAC1 (as per Sport), De Jong admitted his excitement as potential success this season.

“I’ve never won the league (at Barcelona). It’s my fourth year here and it’s the closest I’ve been, but there’s a lot to play for.

“We are going for all possible titles. We have an advantage in La Liga and the Copa del Rey, and with a very good team and squad. Let’s go for both.”

De Jong may not have been at Barcelona this season, having been heavily linked with a move to Manchester United last summer. Despite rejecting them, rumours have persisted, but the player himself was keen to clear up his stance over his future.

“I knew I wanted to continue at Barcelona (last summer) and I have not changed my mind.

“I have always dreamed of playing for Barca and I want to succeed here. I am very happy, comfortable, and I feel that I am participating in the game more.”

De Jong’s words will be a relief for Barcelona, who are very keen to keep hold of the 25-year-old, who has established himself as a key player in Catalonia.