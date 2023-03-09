Fan who attacked Sevilla goalkeeper jailed for three months

The fan who attacked Marko Dmitrovic will have plenty of time to reflect on the error of his ways, after he was hit with a three-month jail sentence.

During Sevilla’s 3-2 aggregate victory in the Europa League over PSV Eindhoven in the Netherlands, the match was stopped for a while after a PSV fan ran onto the pitch and attempted to assault Serbian goalkeeper Dmitrovic. The goalkeeper managed to avoid any blows and subdued the fan on the floor before other players and security forces arrived.

As per Cadena Cope, the 20-year-old who committed the incident has been sent to prison for three months. He was already serving a ban from the Phillips Stadion, and was drunk during the incident, but did not reveal how he entered the stadium. In addition to his sentence, the fan has been given a further two-year ban from entering the PSV stadium, and was expelled from his supporters club.

Much humour was made of the fact that of all the players to assault, Dmitrovic seems one of the worst to attack – it is a valid point. However as Sevilla manager Jorge Sampaoli pointed out after the match though, there is a serious side of it too, and security for players should be far better. It was fortunate the incident was not worse, and had Sevilla exited the competition thereafter, it would have caused much more noise.