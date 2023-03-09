‘FAKE NEWS’ – LaLiga President Javier Tebas offers riposte to reports of TV and CVC deals collapsing

La Liga President Javier Tebas has offered a strong response to reports that La Liga was on the brink of financial collapse. The reports centred around the idea that Spanish channel DAZN and CVC were considering ending their deals with La Liga, something Tebas has dismissed as baseless.

The information, originally offered by El Espanol, claimed that La Liga were on the verge of losing two of their major financial providers. The CVC deal, the biggest in LaLiga history, was signed in 2021 for nearly €2bn, which allowed clubs to strengthen their infrastructure in exchange for 8% of the television rights for the league for the next 50 years. Barcelona, Athletic Club and Real Madrid all opted out of the deal.

On Wednesday, Tebas called attention to the reports from Jorge Calabres, claiming there was no truth to them.

“Another FAKENEWS Jorge Calabres, you are going to take the title of spokesperson of the year, DAZN complies with the tender payment method, and with CVC everything is as planned and calm. On that TV outlet, I expressed concern for another TV operator, you are misinformed.”

Otra FAKENEWS @JorgeCalabres , te vas a llevar el título de PortaCOZ del año, @DAZN_ES cumple con la forma de pago del tender, y con CVC todo previsto y tranquilos. En ese organo de TV, manifesté preocupación por otro operador de TV, estás mal informadohttps://t.co/IeOAhQLo0F — Javier Tebas Medrano (@Tebasjavier) March 8, 2023

Later that day, he echoed those thoughts in a second tweet referencing Calabres again.

“New FAKENEWS COPIED from PortaCoz, Jorge Calabres, Brandend Content from LaLiga is a visibility and technology project, that costs 4M in many other media. I have not pressured and cut heads off of your media colleagues, as your “funder” does. Read this book.”

Nueva FAKENEWS COPIADA del PortaCoz, @jorgecalabres, El Brandent Content @laliga es un proyecto de visisilidad y tecnología , de un importe 4M en muchos medios. Yo no he presionado y cortado cabezas a compañeros tuyos de medios, como hace vuestro "financiador". Lee este libro👇 pic.twitter.com/vHmlHEltEW — Javier Tebas Medrano (@Tebasjavier) March 9, 2023

Tebas and LaLiga are keen to forge ahead with the CVC deal, believing it to be key to the sustainability of Spanish football. Many sides have already used funds from the deal in order to improve their facilities or in some cases, their stadiums, the most recent being Real Mallorca.