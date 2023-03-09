Fabrizio Romano provides update on Real Madrid-Marco Asensio contract negotiations

Real Madrid forward Marco Asensio remains a hotly-debated topic of conversation in the Spanish capital, as the decision time fast approaches for the Spanish international. Asensio is out of contract in the summer, and has options elsewhere, but will first decide whether to remain at Real Madrid.

Los Blancos seem reluctant to offer Asensio the larger role in the team or the corresponding salary that he desires. Despite breaks and near separations, that has been the crux of the issue for over a year now, even though the player himself would rather remain in Madrid.

Speaking to Caught Offside in his Daily Column, Fabrizio Romano was able to give the inside view on the matter.

“Talks continue between Real Madrid and Asensio. There’s no final decision yet. His agent already spoke with English clubs last summer, but it’s Asensio who has to decide: new deal or leave on a free.”

Real Madrid seem unlikely to budge from their position, so their negotiations will likely come down to whether Asensio is willing ot accept lower terms and a lesser standing to stay.

Elsewhere, Milan, Arsenal and even Barcelona have been linked with the 27-year-old, although the former two seem more likely at this stage. Theoretically Asensio is coming into his prime and faces a key decision on his future at a crossroads in his career.