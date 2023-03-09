Barcelona to prioritise four key moves ahead of summer transfer window

Barcelona’s financial issues are expected to hamper their ability in the transfer market this summer. La Liga president Javier Tebas claims that they must drastically reduce their wage bill spending ahead of next season, meaning that deals will be complicated.

Incomings will still be targeted, but club officials will also focus on reinforcement the current first team squad. MD report that before transfers are considered, contracts renewals will be confirmed with La Liga for four players: Gavi, Ronald Araujo, Marcos Alonso and Sergi Roberto.

Gavi was registered as a first team player in January when Barcelona won a court ruling. However, La Liga have since appealed the decision, and the club are planning ways to re-register him if they lose the case.

The other three have not been registered with their new contracts due to the club’s financial issues, but there is a hope at Barcelona that this will be concluded in the coming months ahead of the new season.