Barcelona to face stiff competition from South American giants for Uruguayan wonderkid

Barcelona are continuing their search for the best young players in South America, as they look to recruit and improve them at their famous La Masia academy.

Vitor Roque is being lined up for a summer move, while Lucas Roman was signed from Argentinian side Ferro in January. The former was scouted during the recent U20 Sudamericano in Colombia, where some of the top youngsters in South American were able to showcase their skills.

One player that massively impressed at the tournament is Fabricio Diaz. The 20-year-old, who can operate as a pivot, as well as an “8”, scored five goals as helped Uruguay to a second place finish.

His performances in Colombia greatly impressed Barca scouts, and they have registered their interest in signing him this summer. However, they aren’t the only team, which River Plate and Flamengo also keen to sign Diaz, according to MD.

Diaz’s club, Liverpool FC Montevideo, are expected to demand a fee of €6m for his signature, as per Sport, which would appeal to Barcelona as a good price for a player with great potential.