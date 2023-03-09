Barcelona star backs Xavi Hernandez’s style of play following recent criticism

Last week, Barcelona pulled off a fantastic victory against Real Madrid in their Copa del Rey semi-final first leg at the Santiago Bernabeu.

Xavi Hernandez’s side produced a performance that many considered to not be “Barcelona-esque”, and the topic has been a talking over ever since the final whistle last Thursday. They had just 35% possession, but it was successful as Real Madrid failed to register a single shot on target.

Robert Lewandowski, who missed the match due to injury, publicly backed his manager when he spoke to Barca TV (via Sport). The Polish international understands that the club are expected to play a certain way, but adaption is required to be successful.

“The Barcelona DNA is to play good football, but you have to understand that football is changing. For example, Barca’s game ten years ago might not work now. You have to find the perfect solution for where you are and the players you have.”

Xavi’s style of play can be questioned, but the results (in domestic football) cannot be, as Barcelona look on course to secure a domestic treble come the end of the season.