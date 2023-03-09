Barcelona star and Ballon d’Or Alexia Putellas fires shots at Spanish Federation – ‘It’s exhausting’

Barcelona star and current Ballon d’Or and The Best award-winner Alexia Putellas has also been careful to consider her words in public, but this time appears fed up of the constant fight asked of female footballers. Putellas spoke to BeIN Sports France, in an interviewed carried by Diario AS, as International Women’s Day was celebrated across the world on Tuesday.

Firstly addressing the controversial original ’15’ in the Spanish women’s national team, she felt they had been charactersied unfairly. A falling out with coach Jorge Vilda led 15 players originally to renounce their commitment to the national side until their demands for better standards were met – some have since returned to the national team.

“We are not rebels. It’s exhausting having to constantly claim improvements to perform better. I don’t think you have to use adjectives of this sort. It is a problem between the players and the Federation. Private conversations have been leaked and this situation does not benefit anyone.”

Putellas went on to highlight that the things Barcelona are fighting for are not limited to Spain. Currently the Canadian national team are fighting for equal pay with the men’s side, following on from the lead that the USWNT took.

“These concerns are not only in Spain, it is something general. Canada, Colombia, before the United States, is a” theme that is being repeated a lot.

“We want the players to be able to focus one hundred percent on performing. It’s exhausting having to constantly demand upgrades. The leaders should improve our conditions without having to ask all the time.”

Meanwhile Barcelona released a video featuring Robert Lewandowski and Mapi Leon, star of Barcelona Femeni, asking for respect in the face of the constant abuse that women face for merely being women.