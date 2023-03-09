Barcelona set to miss out on signing of long term Brazilian wonderkid target

Barcelona have upped their efforts in South America over the last few seasons as they look to find the best young players from across the continent.

Real Madrid have had undoubted success in the area in recent years, having signed Vinicius Jr, Rodrygo and Endrick, and Blaugrana officials will hope to follow suit in the coming years.

One player that has been on Barcelona’s radar for a couple of years is Angelo Gabriel. The 18-year-old is regarded as one of the best young players in South America, and he is often a starter for Brazilian giants Santos, despite his age.

Barcelona secured an agreement with Santos which could see them sign Angelo for €35m. However, their financial situation means that they are unlikely to activate it this summer, which could mean that they miss out on the teenager.

Sport report that Flamengo have tabled an offer of €12m for 50% of the player’s rights, which is expected to be accepted by Santos. However, the player himself is said to be less enthusiastic about the move, and is likely to wait until the summer to make a decision on his future.

Angelo has the ability become one of the best players in world football if given the correct environment to thrive. He’d be unlikely to be a regular starter for Barcelona in the coming seasons, and the club cannot afford to spend big on a youngster who is not necessarily required now.