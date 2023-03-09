Barcelona negotiating compensation for 18-year-old talent as Leeds United loom

Barcelona are set to lose Ilias Akhomach this summer, but they are attempting to at least gain something out of it.

The 18-year-old is one of the brightest talents of his age at La Masia, making his first-team debut last season under Xavi Hernandez. Akhomach has been a regular at Barca Atletic this season too, but an insurpassable dissagreement over contract negotiations mean he will leave this summer.

Many consider this to be a faux pas on their part, with the Director of La Masia potentially under pressure for his job as a result.

The likes of Leeds United and Milan have made their interest known to Ilias for some time, but Victor Orta’s side are thought to be in pole position.

According to Sport, Barcelona are negotiating some recompense in terms of formation rights. They will also attempt to retain a percentage of a future sale.

While this is obviously beter than nothing, it still goes down as a disappointing piece of management for the Blaugrana. If Ilias were tied down to a contract, his value could be in the millions, at a time when Barcelona are desperate for income.