Barcelona fear European sanctions over El Caso Negreira

Three weeks after revelations initially broke about Caso Negreira, the Spanish Justice department confirmed their intention to bring Barcelona up on charges of “continuous corruption”.

The case has left a blemish of Spanish football, with anger and disappointment being leading emotions for several entities, largely to due the supposed “inaction” from footballing authorities in Spain.

La Liga president Javier Tebas confirmed that Barcelona cannot face sporting sanctions domestically, but it could be different on the European stage. Goal (as per Sport) report that club officials fear being punished by UEFA.

Article 4.02 is UEFA’s law states that the organisation can veto a club’s involvement in European competition “if an activity aimed at organising or influencing the outcome of a match at national or international level has been committed.”

Barcelona officials are worried that they could be stopped from playing in the Champions League next season. Considering their financial situation, the competition is essential for the club as they look to generate funds in order to balance the books.