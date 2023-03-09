Barcelona considering move for Joao Cancelo this summer – and they have the edge over competitors

Barcelona’s issues at right back are well documented. Since Dani Alves’ departure for the first time in 2016, the club have struggled to replace the Brazilian.

Several players have come and gone, and the position is currently held by Jules Kounde, whose preference is to play in central defence, with no natural right back currently in Xavi Hernandez’s right team squad.

Julian Araujo has signed from LA Galaxy, but he is expected to be a squad option when his transfer is officially confirmed in the summer. As such, a first choice option will be pursued ahead of next season, as confirmed by Joan Laporta when he outlined the club’s plans.

Barcelona were unable to afford Joao Cancelo in January, due to their financial issues, but Sport report that he is expected to be targeted by the Blaugrana this summer when he returns to Manchester City from his loan spell at Bayern Munich.

Crucially, Barca have an edge when it comes to negotiations, as Cancelo is managed by Jorge Mendes. Mendes has a close relationship with the club, especially Laporta, and that could allow them to secure a deal on good terms.

However, a deal for Cancelo is not likely to be straightforward for Barcelona, with Man City likely to expect a respectable fee for the Portuguese international, should they decide to sell him.