Revealed: The reasons why Barcelona are not actively looking to sign a midfielder this summer

On Tuesday, Joan Laporta revealed Barcelona’s transfer plans for the upcoming transfer window. The club’s president stated their intention to sign a forward, as well as a right back and central defender.

One position that was absent from Laporta’s shopping list was midfield, despite Sergio Busquets having not renewed his deal yet, and a perceived lack of depth in the position.

Sport have revealed that Barcelona officials have five reasons as to why they do not consider signing a midfielder as a priority this summer, with one being their belief that Busquets will sign a new contract at the club in the comings. On top of that, Sergi Roberto’s renewal means that another option has been retained ahead of next season.

Club officials are also looking to place their trust in youth, namely Nico Gonzalez and Pablo Torre. The former is expected to play a part in Xavi Hernandez’s first team next season when he returns from his loan spell at Valencia, while Torre is also expected to get more minutes, despite having rarely featured this season.

Barcelona’s financial situation will play a part, and officials believe that the targets that they want do not represent value for the money that is being quoted by their clubs. Martin Zubimendi is one of the club’s top targets to be Busquets’ long term successor, but with Real Sociedad demanding €60m for the 24-year-old, they simply cannot afford it.

Barcelona are determined to not repeat previous mistakes when it comes to their finances, and club officials will be sensible this summer as they look to improve the first team squad ahead of next season.

