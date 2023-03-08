Real Madrid set to lose first team player as Arsenal look to take advantage of contract situation

Real Madrid could be set for somewhat of squad overhaul in the first team this summer. Carlo Ancelotti could be replaced as head coach, while several players may also be moved on at the end of this season.

One player that could leave is Marco Asensio. The 27-year-old is out of contract this summer, and Marca report that he rejected the club’s first renewal offer, despite his willingness to stay in the Spanish capital.

Should Real Madrid not present what Asensio deems to be an acceptable offer, he could be forced to look for a new club this summer. He is not expected to be short on offers, and Sport report that Arsenal are making moves to secure his signature should be opt to leave Los Blancos.

Asensio’s future at Real Madrid is expected to be decided in the coming weeks, but his replacement in the first team could already be decided, amid reports that Brahim Diaz will be included upon his return from AC Milan at the end of the season.