Real Madrid lining up shock move for Arsenal head coach Mikel Arteta

Despite having won the treble in the first season on his second spell in charge, Carlo Ancelotti’s future at Real Madrid is not assured beyond the end of this campaign.

Los Blancos have struggled this season to regularly maintain form, and find themselves nine points adrift in the La Liga title race. Despite having won the European Super Cup and Club World Cup, Ancelotti could be giving his marking orders in the summer.

Conversely, the Italian could leave on his own accord, as he continues to be linked with the vacant job at the Brazilian national team. Irrespectively, Florentino Perez could well be planning to appoint a new head coach for next season.

Zinedine Zidane has been linked with a possible third spell in charge at the Santiago Bernabeu, while Mauricio Pochettino and Real Madrid Castilla boss Raul Gonzalez are also potential candidates. However, a new one has emerged in the shape of Arsenal head coach Mikel Arteta, as per Sport.

Arteta has led The Gunners magnificently this season, and they could win the Premier League for the first time in almost 20 years. His effort in North London have not gone unnoticed in Madrid, and he is an option to Ancelotti if he leaves.

Arteta was understudy to former Barcelona head coach Pep Guardiola at Manchester City, so it remains to be seen whether he’d be interested in taking over as Real Madrid boss, if given the opportunity.